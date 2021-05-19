newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Seller of vaccine disinformation has YouTube channel removed

By MICHELLE R. SMITH
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjcH0_0a4stiK900

A major online seller of disinformation about COVID-19 and its vaccines has had one of its channels removed from YouTube, days after an Associated Press investigation detailed how they work with other spreaders of false information to make money.

The Truth About Vaccines YouTube channel was taken down this week, Ty and Charlene Bollinger said in a post Tuesday on the messaging app Telegram. The Bollingers' channel had about 75,000 subscribers but some of its videos had a much broader reach, including one that had over 1.5 million views and featured Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine movement.

A message that greets visitors to the channel says the account was "terminated for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines.” It was not immediately clear why the channel was shut down now; YouTube started banning anti-vaccine misinformation in October. A spokesperson said the company was working on a statement.

Still, the Bollingers operate The Truth About Cancer, another YouTube channel with more than 166,000 subscribers. Anyone who goes to that channel and searches “vaccines” will find videos that sow distrust and fear about vaccines or push disinformation about COVID-19. At least one includes debunked falsehoods about the presidential election.

“While that continues, YouTube can’t be said to have taken effective action," said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which monitors online disinformation.

"They’ve taken some action, but they need to act in a comprehensive way against those people they know abuse that platform to spread misinformation that might lead to people not taking cancer medication, not taking crucial vaccines that protect them against disease.” he said. “This is life and death stuff.”

The group earlier this year named the Tennessee couple among its “The Disinformation Dozen," which it said were responsible for nearly two-thirds of the anti-vaccine content online. Ahmed said Wednesday that the move would disrupt the couple's business, which relies heavily on free videos to generate sales leads.

But he said YouTube parent Google has known for months about the Bollingers pushing misinformation, and that the removal had taken far too long.

Asked why YouTube allowed the Bollingers’ The Truth About Cancer channel to remain up while taking down their vaccines channel, YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez said on Wednesday the company was reviewing it.

The couple are also operating accounts on other social media platforms that remain up, including a Facebook page that has more than 1.1 million followers.

The Bollingers did not immediately return an email seeking comment, but complained about YouTube's decision in a Tuesday post on Telegram, writing that “I think they are desperate and are losing.” It was unclear who they were referring to.

An AP investigation published last week showed how the Bollingers had worked with others in the anti-vaccine movement to make money by selling disinformation, an enterprise that the Bollingers have said generated millions of dollars for themselves and their affiliates. The story also detailed how the Bollingers used connections from their anti-vaccine business, including Kennedy, to raise money for a Super PAC.

Platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have for years allowed anti-vaccination propaganda to spread and been slow to crack down on misinformation about COVID-19, removing just a fraction of the false content.

Ahmed said that there has now been a series of actions by social media platforms against the people his group identified as the worst anti-vaccine disinformation offenders.

“But it's all too piecemeal,” he said. “If they’re given any means by which to survive, these bad actors will try to adapt and try to focus on the channels they have available to them."

___

Associated Press Technology writer Barbara Ortutay contributed to this report.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Covid 19#Youtube Channel#Online Media#Content Online#Media Channels#The Truth About Cancer#Ap#Vaccines Youtube Channel#Online Disinformation#Cancer Channel#Youtube Parent Google#Free Videos#Social Media Platforms#Crucial Vaccines#Message#Platform#Telegram#Falsehoods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
Related
Behind Viral VideosAdvanced Television

YouTube promotes vaccinations

YouTube has partnered with the NHS to launch a multi-million-pound advertising campaign to encourage young people in the UK to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The Google-owned video sharing site say the partnership will involve ads on buses, billboards, bus stops and YouTube – with YouTube themselves footing the bill. YouTube...
Behind Viral VideosIGN

A New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Has Seemingly Appeared On Its Official Youtube Channel

A new and strange video uploaded to the official Stranger Things YouTube channel seems to be teasing something related to Season 4 of the Netflix show. It's been nearly two years since Season 3 of Netflix's Stranger Things and with no official release date in sight for Season 4, the teases continue to roll out. This time around, a new video has appeared on the Stranger Things YouTube channel that has to do with Hawkins National Laboratory, the lab heavily featured in the show's first season.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Roku removed the YouTube TV app, but Google has a way around it

It seems Roku and Google are the latest platforms in a squabble over YouTube, this one concerning the YouTube TV app in particular. A dispute between the two companies resulted in Roku removing the YouTube TV app listing from its platform around a week ago, but now Google is back with a change to the main app that gets around the issue.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
ScienceAlert

Most Anti-Vaccine Conspiracies Online Come From The Same 12 People, Study Shows

Ensuring people are vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most surefire way to save lives in the ongoing global pandemic. Still, vaccine hesitancy is holding up vital immunization efforts, and it's more important than ever to understand its source. According to recent research, a large chunk of this very big problem actually has a very small starting point. In a new study, researchers found the majority of anti-vaccine conspiracies circulating on social media can be traced to a mere handful of individual accounts representing prominent anti-vaccine personalities. In all, just 12 of these people and their organizations – the so-called disinformation dozen – are responsible...
Behind Viral VideosHarper's Bazaar

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launch a YouTube channel

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just launched their own YouTube channel. The couple announced the news by sharing a teaser video across their social channels, alongside the caption: "Better late than never - we're now on YouTube". The teaser video opens with William pointing at the camera and...
Florida Societythemiamihurricane.com

YouTube channel KRV TV highlights Black student experience at UM

Three sophomores who started a YouTube channel that chronicles their life as women of color at the U are completing their second year of promoting diversity— and having fun in the process. Using eye-catching graphics and music, Kylea Stamps, Jamie Williams-Smith and Shadae Nicholas have been sharing their college experience...
Governmenttapinto.net

Union Public Library Now Has a YouTube Channel

UNION, NJ - Check out the Library's newest social media account on their YouTube channel. You can find Children's Storytimes and take-home activity tutorials. For adults, there are taped recordings of many popular adult programs including career and small business tips, a Night with Frank Sinatra, Best New Jersey Foods with the Munchmobile, Met Costume Designer Tell-All, This is Jeopardy, Black Women and the Long Struggle for Freedom, History of the Negro Baseball League, What's New in Gaming, Union Poetry Reading and many more designed to keep you healthy, entertain and informed.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton Launch an Official YouTube Channel

Who says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get to have all the fun?. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have launched their own YouTube channel as part of a new social media overhaul meant to modernize their image. Their first video, a 25-second "Welcome," was posted Wednesday and has already racked up nearly 1.5 million views to become the #1 trending clip on YouTube.
Internetspectrumnews1.com

Parents decry Instagram-for-kids plan from Facebook

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — One more social media platform could come to the fingertips of even younger users. Now, parents and grandparents want Facebook's CEO to hear their perspectives about the potential new social media network for younger kids. The company is considering launching an Instagram for children under 13 years old. That doesn't sit well for 44 attorneys general, the Kentucky Youth Advocates (KYA) and some parents.
Internetajournalofmusicalthings.com

Facebook has a new pop-up aimed at curbing the spread of disinformation

I have some relatives who believe what they read on Facebook over every other source of news. No matter how sketchy the information, they somehow believe these “truths” over everything else. Facebook is a cesspool of misinformation and batshit-crazy of conspiracy. But what to do about it?. Facebook is testing...
Kidssharecaster.com

Child advocates warn of dangers posed by Instagram for kids | News

Apart from drawing opposition from more than 40 attorneys general across the nation, Facebook’s plan to develop a version of Instagram for children younger than 13 is also eliciting concern from child advocates. Among them, Kentucky Youth Advocates Executive Director Terry Brooks issued a recent warning of the potential consequences...
Internetsharecaster.com

Facebook’s ‘Instagram for children’ plans face fierce backlash

Facebook-owned Instagram has received a raft of fierce criticism soon after its announcement of a children’s version of the popular image and video-sharing social networking service. Facebook first announced that Instagram would be creating a children’s version of the application in March of this year, specifying that it would be...
Public HealthFudzilla

Most anti-vax propaganda comes from 12 people

Posting from three social networking sites. Just 12 people account for the lion's share of anti-vaccination propaganda posted to three of the leading social media outlets, according to a study from a London-based group opposed to online hate and disinformation. A study conducted by the Centre for the Countering of...
TV & Videosdailysoapdish.com

90 Day Fiancé: Karine Staehle’s New Career

There have been many rumors floating around about 90 Day Fiancé cast member, Karine Staehle and how she is rumored to be having an affair with an American man, who is also a felon. Rumor has it that he also wants to kill Paul Staehle and fans think that this...