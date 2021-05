The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art has been approved for a $30,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support Metadata: Rethinking Photography from the 21st Century. This project is an exhibition that explores new paradigms for understanding the ecology of the photographic image. The Ringling’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America—totaling nearly $27 million—that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects 2021 funding.