newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crime & Safety

Andrew Brown's family plans to file federal lawsuit after DA declares shooting justified

Posted by 
13News Now
13News Now
 3 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Lawyers for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family plan to file a federal lawsuit soon, after District Attorney Andrew Womble decided he won’t charge the deputies who shot and killed Brown last month. In a press conference Tuesday, justifying the shooting, Womble said Brown used his car as...

www.13newsnow.com
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Government
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Family Plan#Fbi#Public Release#North Carolina Sbi#Brown Family Attorneys#Mr Brown#Lawyers#Sheriff Wooten#Pasquotank County Court#N C#Files#Driving#Ems Crews#Camera#Justified
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Crime & SafetyWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Crime & SafetyWBTV

FBI, police offering rewards in murder of transgender woman in N.C.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says the death of a transgender woman is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Jenna Frank’s body was found on February 24th near Ellis Boulevard and White Street near a bike trail. Federal investigators say whoever killed Franks is likely familiar with the area.
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Crime & SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
Crime & Safetywncw.org

More to the Story: The Story of the police shooting of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City

The fatal shooting by police of Andrew Brown, Jr. in Elizabeth City, NC has been in the national news. More to the Story provided the latest on this story at the time of this interview thanks to Carolina Public Press Reporter Jordan Wilkie. Wilkie's specialties include election integrity, civil liberties, and government reporting. He spoke with host Paul Foster on May 5, 2021.
Crime & SafetyRegister Citizen

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Michigan Crime & Safetywsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.