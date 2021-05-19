newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Achieves $3.70 Million

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 2 hours ago

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $147,740.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccx#Bitcoin Cash#Market Cap#Algorithm#Ccx#Wbtc#Ctc#Dcr#Strax#Cryptonight Fast#Twitter#Concealnetwork#Cryptocompare#Conceal Coin Trading#Conceal Conceal#Conceal Network Powers#Bitcoin Diamond#Deposits#U S Dollars#Currency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BABB (BAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Million

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, BABB has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BABB has a market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,444.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $13.31 million and $21,444.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Edgeware (EDG) Market Capitalization Hits $122.66 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $122.66 million and approximately $958,371.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Paytomat Reaches Market Capitalization of $177,489.51 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $177,489.51 and approximately $2,741.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Beauty & Fashionmodernreaders.com

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (UDOKI)

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $1.04 million and $10.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Serum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $616.89 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.58 or 0.00023132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $528.83 million and approximately $616.89 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Band Protocol (BAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.94 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $263.94 million and $110.39 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.88 or 0.00029731 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.58 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $10.58 million and $21,073.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LHT (LHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $206,610.14

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. LHT has a total market cap of $206,610.14 and $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Enzyme Market Capitalization Reaches $150.69 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $84.05 or 0.00195290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $150.69 million and $8.22 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Gamblingmodernreaders.com

Gold Poker Market Cap Hits $23,246.66 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $23,246.66 and approximately $140.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Feellike Market Cap Achieves $17,301.60 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,301.60 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Currency Market Cap Achieves $87.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blox Market Cap Tops $28.25 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Blox has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Blox has a total market capitalization of $28.25 million and approximately $916,050.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Achieves $94.71 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $94.71 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

S.Finance (SFG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $157,592.36 and $1.26 million worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00004002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Knekted Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $168,903.76 and $51.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

REAL (REAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.24 Million

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,540.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doc.com Token (MTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.69 Million

Doc.com Token (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Doc.com Token has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Doc.com Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Doc.com Token has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $192,153.00 worth of Doc.com Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Capitalization Tops $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.