Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Achieves $3.70 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $147,740.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.