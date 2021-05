When a chunk of space rock makes it to the surface of Earth there’s always a question as to where it originated. Scientists have gotten quite good at being able to trace the source of various pieces of space debris based on the makeup of the rock as well as the position of Earth and the direction the rock was traveling through space when it met up with our planet. In 2018, an asteroid that was being tracked through space resulted in debris that impacted Earth in Botswana in Southern Africa. After the rock was found, researchers began the task of tracing its origins, and a new paper published in Meteoritics and Planetary Science provides their conclusions.