Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share
Brokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.www.modernreaders.com