Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dimensional Fund Advisors#Earnings Per Share#Moving Average#Quarterly Earnings#Earnings Estimates#Zacks Investment Research#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Ter#Morgan Stanley#Citigroup#Credit Suisse Group#Rosenblatt Securities#Sec#Advisors Lp#Anticipate Teradyne#Company Stock#Eps Estimates#Sell Side Research Firms#Semiconductor Test
Financial Reports

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.83. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Stocks

10,000 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFA. Inspire...
Financial Reports

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.640-2.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Separately,Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
Financial Reports

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Financial Reports

TheStreet Upgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to “B-“

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.
Financial Reports

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Financial Reports

Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocks

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 32,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,933,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.
Stocks

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,769 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.13% of frontdoor worth $52,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a...
Financial Reports

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $191.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.50 million and the highest is $192.33 million. The Macerich reported sales of $178.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocks

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “. A number of other research firms have...
Stocks

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lowered by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 65,074 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $53,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reports

Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.
Stocks

Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $111.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking...
Stocks

Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Sells 58,495 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Financial Reports

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.29). The Children’s Place posted earnings of ($1.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.
Financial Reports

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
Financial Reports

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 435%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.