BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law officers and others in Bulloch County paused Wednesday morning to remember a deputy killed in the line of duty exactly 20 years ago. Colleagues and family of Sgt. Wilbur Berry say he went to that call 20 years ago tonight with the same mindset he came to work every day - to help people any way he could and arrest as a last resort. They say that is the spirit they celebrate every year.