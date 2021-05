Walter "Ronald" Frager died on May 13, 2021, at the Watertown hospital. He was born on May 4, 1933, at Winfred to Walter Lawrence and Cecilia Hilmer Frager. He graduated from Madison High School in 1951 and from General Beadle College in 1958. He taught music in Ramona and Howard, S.D., Echo, Minn., and Forman, N.D.