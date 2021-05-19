newsbreak-logo
Salma Hayek had near-fatal battle with COVID: ‘I’d rather die at home’

By Tribune Media Services
AL.com
 1 hour ago
Salma Hayek is opening up about her near-fatal battle with COVID-19. The Academy Award-nominated actress revealed she recently recovered from a very serious case of the coronavirus she secretly battled months ago. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” Hayek told Variety. “I...

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
