Salma Hayek had near-fatal battle with COVID: ‘I’d rather die at home’

The Hitman's Bodyguard is the perfect example of a movie that is only pretty good becoming a hit because it was released at the right time. August, in the pre-COVID days anyway, was usually a dead zone when it comes to movies. The late summer doesn't usually have a lot of movies coming out because the families are going back to school, but it's too early to release Oscar bait because the average Academy voter is approximately 102 years old and would forget it if you release your Oscar-bait movie before August. So The Hitman's Bodyguard was one of the last movies to come out in 2017, and for two straight weeks, there wasn't much to compete with it. Its second week at number one was one of the lowest box office since September 2001. However, it did make $176 million on a $30-$69 million budget, so a sequel was greenlit. The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard turns our focus to Salma Hayek's Sonia who stole the movie whenever she appeared on screen. This new trailer and poster show that Hayek is clearly having a ton of fun playing this character.