Meijer has a deal: $10 coupon for a full COVID vaccination
Meijer has begun offering customers a $10 coupon when they get a full COVID-19 vaccination at one of its stores. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer said Wednesday that shoppers receive the coupon, for $10 off any purchase, when they’re administered their final coronavirus shot at a Meijer pharmacy. Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines require two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine involves just one injection.www.supermarketnews.com