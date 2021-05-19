newsbreak-logo
Michigan Health

Meijer has a deal: $10 coupon for a full COVID vaccination

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMeijer has begun offering customers a $10 coupon when they get a full COVID-19 vaccination at one of its stores. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer said Wednesday that shoppers receive the coupon, for $10 off any purchase, when they’re administered their final coronavirus shot at a Meijer pharmacy. Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID vaccines require two shots, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine involves just one injection.

www.supermarketnews.com
