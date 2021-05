FARGO - Four times over I have sat in a South Dakota State season ending press conference. Each time you could see the frustration. There were a couple of exceptions when it boiled over. In 2014, the Jackrabbits thought they were finally going to get past North Dakota State. All-American running back Zach Zenner finally got loose against the Bison defense, going for 133 yards and two touchdowns. The Jacks led 24-20 with under a minute to go in the 4th quarter when Carson Wentz hit RJ Urzendowski in the back of the endzone who delivered a brilliant catch in a 27-24 Bison win. Zenner finished his career winless against the Bison.