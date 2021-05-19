Bulldogs pull away from Elkton-Lake Benton for 10-3 win

The Madison Boys and Girls Track and Field teams took home first in the Dan Barker Relays on Friday. For the girls, Jessie Tappe and Ellie Keller placed first and second respectively in the 1600-meter run with times of 5:27.89 and 5:48.70. Abby Brooks finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.81 seconds. The team had three second place finishes in the 4 x 100-meter relay, 4 x 200-meter relay, and the 1600 Sprint Medley. Ally Sahr, Keller, Katie Comes and Tappe broke through and took first place in the 4 x 800-meter relay with a time of 10:30.63. Kylie Krusemark placed first in the pole vault and Juliana Hodges grabbed first in the shot put. The Bulldogs also got a first and second place finish from Bella Maxwell and Abby Morse in the discus throw.