Bulldogs pull away from Elkton-Lake Benton for 10-3 win
The Madison Bulldogs club baseball team used timely hitting and a solid pitching performance by Nate Ricke to down Elkton-Lake Benton 10-3 on Monday night at Flynn Field. After holding Elkton-Lake Benton scoreless in the first inning, the Bulldogs went to work offensively. Aspen Dahl drilled a double for Madison and Ty Jorgenson followed with an RBI double to knock in Dahl for the first run of the game. Jorgenson scored on an error to make the score 2-0.