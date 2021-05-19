newsbreak-logo
Eyes can be infected by COVID-19: 4 things to know

By Gabrielle Masson
beckershospitalreview.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleCells in the eye can be directly infected by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to findings published May 17 by ScienceDirect. Below are four things to know about COVID-19 infections of the eye:. 1. Researchers exposed adult human eyes to SARS-CoV-2 in an in vitro stem cell model...

www.beckershospitalreview.com
