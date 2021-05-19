Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Showers and Thunderstorms Continue This Weekend Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to impact the eastern Sierra and western Nevada again this afternoon. General chances for a thunderstorm will increase to around 25% for any location for Sunday by this afternoon. When thunderstorms develop there is potential for heavy rain, hail, dangerous lightning, as well as gusty and erratic outflow winds. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will be possible near thunderstorms or moderately developed cumulus clouds. At times these wind gusts can appear to come out of nowhere. Thunderstorm development for today will likely be delayed until after noon. There are indications that some storms could be stronger today with potential for damaging winds. Some light snow or accumulating small hail is not out of the question near and above 9000 feet in the Sierra. This could lead to difficult travel over Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and along Highway 120 west of Lee Vining. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you have outdoor plans. Be prepared for cooler temperatures, rain, and have a plan to reach shelter should thunderstorms approach your location. Those venturing into the backcountry should carry extra gear, as thunderstorms and rainfall can result in hypothermia. We have seen temperatures drop 30-40 degrees in heavier showers. If you have outdoor activities or celebrations be prepared to secure banners, signs, hats, and temporary structures as gusty winds can loft these items rapidly. When it comes to lightning safety, there is no safe place if you are caught outdoors during a thunderstorm. Be sure you have a quick exit strategy to a sturdy building or vehicle. Lightning may spark new fires as well, as we have seen today, so be sure to quickly report any new smoke you notice.