Plumas County, CA

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park Late season snow will impact mountain travel and recreation .A cold late season weather system will bring a quick period of snow to the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada late tonight into Thursday evening. The heaviest snow is expected for elevations above 5000 feet near Mt Lassen, and above 6500 feet across the northern Sierra. Lighter accumulations will be possible down to 3500 to 5000 feet. Campers and hikers, especially around Lassen Volcanic National Park and along the Sierra crest, should prepare for winter-like conditions. Stronger snow showers could develop into thundersnow with dangerous lightning. Mountain travel impacts are possible, including chain controls, travel delays, and lower visibilities. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected. * WHERE...Mountains of southeastern Shasta County, Lassen Volcanic National Park and Western Plumas County. Includes portions of Highways 36, 44 and 89 near Lassen Park. * WHEN...Midnight to 6 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Campers and hikers should prepare for winter conditions as well as the potential for lightning. Do not venture into the back country without winter gear this week. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

alerts.weather.gov
Plumas County, CA
Burney, CA
Shasta County, CA
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TEHAMA AND SOUTHEASTERN SHASTA COUNTIES At 741 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Paynes Creek, or 12 miles south of Shingletown, moving southwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Shingletown, Lyonsville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Showers and Thunderstorms Continue This Weekend Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue to impact the eastern Sierra and western Nevada again this afternoon. General chances for a thunderstorm will increase to around 25% for any location for Sunday by this afternoon. When thunderstorms develop there is potential for heavy rain, hail, dangerous lightning, as well as gusty and erratic outflow winds. Wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph will be possible near thunderstorms or moderately developed cumulus clouds. At times these wind gusts can appear to come out of nowhere. Thunderstorm development for today will likely be delayed until after noon. There are indications that some storms could be stronger today with potential for damaging winds. Some light snow or accumulating small hail is not out of the question near and above 9000 feet in the Sierra. This could lead to difficult travel over Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass, and along Highway 120 west of Lee Vining. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts if you have outdoor plans. Be prepared for cooler temperatures, rain, and have a plan to reach shelter should thunderstorms approach your location. Those venturing into the backcountry should carry extra gear, as thunderstorms and rainfall can result in hypothermia. We have seen temperatures drop 30-40 degrees in heavier showers. If you have outdoor activities or celebrations be prepared to secure banners, signs, hats, and temporary structures as gusty winds can loft these items rapidly. When it comes to lightning safety, there is no safe place if you are caught outdoors during a thunderstorm. Be sure you have a quick exit strategy to a sturdy building or vehicle. Lightning may spark new fires as well, as we have seen today, so be sure to quickly report any new smoke you notice.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shasta, Tehama by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta; Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Tehama County in northern California Southwestern Shasta County in northern California * Until 1045 PM PDT. * At 746 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that from 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 2 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Platina and Beegum.
Amador County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 13:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft. From Yuba To Amador Counties; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southern Motherlode From 1000 to 3000 Ft, Calaveras and Toulumne Counties Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 220, 266, AND 267 * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Cascade and northern Sierra foothills below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 15 to 25 mph with local gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Critical Fire Weather Conditions Through Tuesday Afternoon for Elevations Below 2000 Feet .Gusty north to east wind, low humidity and unseasonably dry fuels will continue critical fire weather conditions over portions of the Valley, Delta and surrounding foothills below 2000 feet. Strongest winds expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley through early Tuesday. Breezy winds continue on Tuesday over the western side of the Valley and the Delta, along with very low afternoon humidity levels. Winds weaken Tuesday night and become onshore for mid to late week, with humidity levels trending up. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, AND 279 * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Valley, Delta, northern San Joaquin Valley and surrounding terrain below 2000 feet elevation. * WIND...North to east 10 to 20 mph with local gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected through early Tuesday, west of Interstate 5 and into the Coast Range. Breezy winds continue through Tuesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Minimum daytime humidity in the single digits or teens. Poor to moderate overnight humidity recovery of 20 to 50 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
Butte County, CAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 14:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected, mainly west of Interstate 5. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The gusty north winds will lower humidity and will also be accompanied by very warm temperatures.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

Skimpy April rains in the Almanor basin

Precipitation in the Lake Almanor basin during April was skimpy, only 0.9 inch of water content. That includes the moisture in the 7.5 inches of April snowfall registered on the west shore area. Accumulated Prattville season totals at the end of the month came to 105 inches of snow (83 percent of average) and 19.23 inches of water (65 percent of average). That places us fairly close to the conditions that existed last year at this time, indicating a second dry year in a row.