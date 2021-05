Here in early May, the Paste Music team is looking back at the best new releases of April, kicking off the week with our favorite albums of last month and following that up today with our favorite tracks. Lucy Dacus, The Armed and McKinley Dixon were among the artists who continued their killer runs of output in April, while acts like duendita, Mattiel and UV-TV snuck up on us a bit more with knockout songs of their own. Take some time out of your Tuesday to listen to it all below.