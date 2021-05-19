Seres Therapeutics : to Present Clinical Research on the Microbiome's Impact on Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation and Cancer Immunotherapy at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Graft failure requires urgent salvage HSCT, but there is no universally accepted approach for this situation. We investigated T-cell replete haploidentical HSCT with post-transplantation cyclophosphamide following serotherapy-based, radiation-free, reduced intensity conditioning in children with non-malignant disorders who had rejected their primary graft. Twelve patients with primary or secondary graft failure received T-cell replete bone marrow grafts from haploidentical donors and post-transplantation cyclophosphamide. The recommended conditioning regimen comprised rituximab 375 mg/m2, alemtuzumab 0.4 mg/kg, fludarabine 150 mg/m2, treosulfan 20–24 g/m2 and cyclophosphamide 29 mg/kg. After a median follow-up of 26 months (7–95), eleven of twelve patients (92%) are alive and well with complete donor chimerism in ten. Neutrophil and platelet engraftment were observed in all patients after a median of 18 days (15–61) and 39 days (15–191), respectively. Acute GVHD grade I was observed in 1/12 patients (8%) and mild chronic GVHD in 1/12 patients (8%). Viral reactivations and disease were frequent complications at 75% and 42%, respectively, but no death from infectious causes occurred. In summary, this retrospective analysis demonstrates that a post-transplantation cyclophosphamide-based HLA-haploidentical salvage HSCT after irradiation-free conditioning results in excellent engraftment and overall survival in children with non-malignant diseases.