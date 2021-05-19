newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Seres Therapeutics : to Present Clinical Research on the Microbiome's Impact on Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation and Cancer Immunotherapy at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

marketscreener.com
 1 hour ago

- Seres is advancing its microbiome research efforts in oncology to improve patient outcomes following disease treatments - Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, announced today that it will present the latest research from its early stage clinical development programs in two presentations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place virtually from June 4-8, 2021. In an oral presentation, Seres will share data from its collaboration with the University of Cologne (Köln, Germany) assessing the association of the microbiome on clinical outcomes in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) recipients. A separate poster presentation will include data from its collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York, NY) evaluating the correlation of microbiome composition with response to immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment in patients who have metastatic lung, urothelial or renal cancer, or metastatic melanoma.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#American Cancer Society#Clinical Development#Stem Cell Research#Cancer Cells#Present Clinical Research#Asco#Mcrb#The University Of Cologne#Hsct#Fda#Sec#Microbiome Therapeutics#Clinical Outcomes#Clinical Drug Development#Cancer Treatments#Cancer Patients#Microbiome Research#Therapeutic Intervention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

The sputum microbiome and clinical outcomes in patients with bronchiectasis: a prospective observational study.

Infection is a key component of bronchiectasis pathophysiology. Characterisation of the microbiome offers a higher degree of sensitivity and resolution than does traditional culture methods. We aimed to evaluate the role of the microbiome in determining the risk of exacerbation and long-term outcomes, including all-cause mortality, in bronchiectasis. We did...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Locanabio Announces Upcoming Preclinical Data Presentations At American Society Of Gene And Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locanabio, Inc., an RNA-targeting gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with severe neurodegenerative, neuromuscular and retinal diseases, today announced that new data from its preclinical research will be highlighted in oral and poster presentations at the 24th Annual American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Meeting, taking place virtually from May 11-14, 2021. The presentations include results from a preclinical in vivo study showing a novel PUF RNA-binding protein system delivered via an adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) vector is safe and effective in eliminating toxic CUG repeats in a mouse model of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). Data also provide insights on the potential of a unique CRISPR/Cas13d gene therapy system for skipping exon 13 mutations in the USH2A gene that are associated with usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic autosomal recessive retinitis pigmentosa.
Cancerbiospace.com

Genprex Announces Centralized Institutional Review Board Approval for Acclaim-1 Clinical Trial in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Company achieves another milestone relating to its clinical trial strategy. Acclaim-1 clinical trial to treat late-stage NSCLC patients whose disease progressed on Tagrisso®. AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Genprex, Inc., . (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that the Company has received centralized Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval of the clinical trial protocol for its upcoming Acclaim-1 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Acclaim-1 is an open-label, multi-center Phase 1/2 clinical trial that combines the Company’s lead drug candidate, REQORSA™ immunogene therapy, with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso® (osimertinib) in patients with late-stage NSCLC with mutated epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFRs), whose disease progressed after treatment with Tagrisso.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Benchmark Of The Top 10 Microbiome Therapeutics Companies 2020: 4D Pharma, ENTEROME, Finch, Intralytix, Locus Biosciences, Microbiotica, Second Genome, Seres Therapeutics, Rebiotix, Vedanta Bioscience

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market 2020: A Benchmark of the Top 10 Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report profiles companies actively involved in developing microbiome therapeutics.Microbiome present in the human body has a major role to play in the overall...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Kröger on Toxicities Associated With Allogenic Stem Cell Transplant in Myeloma

Nicolaus Kröger, MD, discusses toxicities associated with allogenic stem cell transplant in patients with multiple myeloma. Nicolaus Kröger, MD, a professor and medical director of the Department of Stem Cell Transplantation at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, in Hamburg, Germany, discusses toxicities associated with allogenic stem cell transplant in patients with multiple myeloma.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Dyne Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data From Its Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program During American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting Demonstrating Sustained Knockdown Of Toxic Human Nuclear DMPK RNA

- Robust Reduction in DMPK RNA in Multiple Muscles at Four Weeks in Novel In Vivo Model Developed by Dyne; Additional In Vitro Data Support Advancement of Lead DM1 Candidate - - DM1 Program One of Three IND Submissions Planned Between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022 - - Company to...
Scienceselectscience.net

Expert Insight: Advancing oncology therapeutics development with 2D & 3D cell screening

The utilization of robust, high-throughput methods for screening in 3D models, including cell line-derived spheroids and patient-derived organoids, has the potential to revolutionize cancer therapy development, enhancing both the determination of mode of action and expanding indications, as well as improving the clinical relevance of therapeutic efficacy studies. In this...
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Asymmetrex Discusses a Near Horizon for Stem Cell Dosage in Stem Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy Clinical Trial Supply Chains

BOSTON (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. Leading off this morning’s presentations in the Clinical Trial Supply USA 2021 – Virtual Conference, in the Clinical Trial Logistics track, was James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of Massachusetts stem cell biotechnology company Asymmetrex. Dr. Sherley has been a regularly featured expert speaker on the topic of stem cell therapy and gene therapy clinical trial supply in several past conferences organized by Arena International, both virtual and physical.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Allogenic mouse cell vaccine inhibits lung cancer

This research investigated the therapeutic effect of an allogeneic mouse brain microvascular endothelial cell vaccine on lung cancer and further elucidated its potential anti-angiogenic mechanism. The immune effect of the allogeneic bEnd.3 vaccine and DC vaccine loaded with bEnd.3 antigen on the subcutaneous transplantation of Lewis lung cancer (LLC) was...
Cancerhawaiitelegraph.com

Tetra Bio-Pharma Accelerates PLENITUDE(C) Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Effect of Cannabis for Use in Managing Uncontrolled Cancer Pain

First ever clinical trial using pharmaceutical grade cannabis medication for use in managing uncontrolled cancer pain due to advanced cancer. QIXLEEF™ has the potential to transform the pain market. OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ('Tetra' or the 'Company') (TSX:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF)(FRA:JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived...
CancerHong Kong

This research company wants your poop for cancer research and transplants

Here’s something else to think about the next time you sit on a toilet. Singapore-based Asian Microbiome Library, a gut microbiome company and Southeast Asia’s only stool bank, is calling on Singaporeans to donate poop that could potentially be used to treat cancer and more than 10 other diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome. Donors would need to undergo strict reviews and tests before they can donate their feces for use in transplants, while any form of stool is welcome in its microbiome library for research purposes.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Keros Therapeutics Presents Results From Preclinical Study Of KER-012 In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension At The American Thoracic Society International Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced results from a preclinical study of KER-012 on pulmonary and cardiac dysfunction in an established rodent model of pulmonary arterial hypertension ("PAH") at the virtual American Thoracic Society International Conference held May 14 through 19, 2021. Additional data from a previously conducted nonclinical study in cynomolgus monkeys was also included in the presentation.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

American Cancer Society And St. Baldrick's Foundation Award Millions In Research Grants To Fight Childhood Cancer

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society and the St. Baldrick's Foundation awarded nearly $3 million to researchers fighting to end childhood cancer. The awards come from a partnership formed between the two organizations in 2019 to provide support for childhood cancer research. These grants will accelerate childhood cancer research with the goals of understanding and discovering new treatment options and improving care and survival in children with cancer. Through this collaboration, the American Cancer Society and the St. Baldrick's Foundation will unlock the potential of existing clinical trial cohorts, leveraging data, biospecimens and other trial resources to hopefully speed the development and delivery of new cancer drugs for children.
CancerNature.com

Salvage HLA-haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with post-transplant cyclophosphamide for graft failure in non-malignant disorders

Graft failure requires urgent salvage HSCT, but there is no universally accepted approach for this situation. We investigated T-cell replete haploidentical HSCT with post-transplantation cyclophosphamide following serotherapy-based, radiation-free, reduced intensity conditioning in children with non-malignant disorders who had rejected their primary graft. Twelve patients with primary or secondary graft failure received T-cell replete bone marrow grafts from haploidentical donors and post-transplantation cyclophosphamide. The recommended conditioning regimen comprised rituximab 375 mg/m2, alemtuzumab 0.4 mg/kg, fludarabine 150 mg/m2, treosulfan 20–24 g/m2 and cyclophosphamide 29 mg/kg. After a median follow-up of 26 months (7–95), eleven of twelve patients (92%) are alive and well with complete donor chimerism in ten. Neutrophil and platelet engraftment were observed in all patients after a median of 18 days (15–61) and 39 days (15–191), respectively. Acute GVHD grade I was observed in 1/12 patients (8%) and mild chronic GVHD in 1/12 patients (8%). Viral reactivations and disease were frequent complications at 75% and 42%, respectively, but no death from infectious causes occurred. In summary, this retrospective analysis demonstrates that a post-transplantation cyclophosphamide-based HLA-haploidentical salvage HSCT after irradiation-free conditioning results in excellent engraftment and overall survival in children with non-malignant diseases.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Announces Journal of Clinical Oncology Publishes Clinical Data for Cohort 2 in Iovance C-144-01 Study of Lifileucel TIL Therapy in Metastatic Melanoma

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA), a late-stage biotechnology company developing novel T cell-based cancer immunotherapies (tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, TIL, and peripheral-blood lymphocyte, PBL), today announced that the Journal of Clinical Oncology has published a manuscript of clinical data for Cohort 2 in the C-144-01 study of lifileucel TIL therapy in metastatic melanoma. Online open access to the publication is available at https://ascopubs.org/doi/full/10.1200/JCO.21.00612.
Sciencecopdnewstoday.com

Study Identifies Genes Linked to Rapid Lung Function Decline

Scientists have identified several genes associated with rapid lung function decline in former and current smokers that might help identify people who are most at risk of developing smoking-related conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). These genes could also improve future clinical trials by helping to identify patients who...