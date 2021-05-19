Wednesday Round-Up: Carlos Dunlap II Shares How Helping Others Aids His Mental Health

Over the past ten years, cornerback Richard Sherman has been one of the league’s top defenders, when healthy. During his career, the former Stanford wide receiver has earned five Pro Bowl nods, three First Team All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl ring. He’s also become known as one of the biggest trash-talkers in the league. When you’ve racked up a resume as long and impressive as Sherman’s, you have the right to talk some smack. However, when you decide to dish it out, don’t be surprised if it comes back to bite you in the buttocks.