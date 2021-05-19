newsbreak-logo
Wednesday Round-Up: Carlos Dunlap II Shares How Helping Others Aids His Mental Health

By Logan Reardon
seattle Seahawks
 9 hours ago

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Wednesday, May 19 – for your Seattle Seahawks. Carlos Dunlap II Speaks Out For Mental Health Awareness Month. The NFL is supporting Mental Health Awareness Month by launching a new Mental Health Awareness Series. The series focuses on destigmatizing conversation around mental illness as they roll out different videos with players every Tuesday and Friday in May.

