Wednesday Round-Up: Carlos Dunlap II Shares How Helping Others Aids His Mental Health
Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Wednesday, May 19 – for your Seattle Seahawks. Carlos Dunlap II Speaks Out For Mental Health Awareness Month. The NFL is supporting Mental Health Awareness Month by launching a new Mental Health Awareness Series. The series focuses on destigmatizing conversation around mental illness as they roll out different videos with players every Tuesday and Friday in May.www.seahawks.com