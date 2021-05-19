newsbreak-logo
West Philadelphia nonprofit releases vaccine video and brings together partners for $72,000 gift to the Black Doctors COVID-19 consortium

 7 hours ago

Together for West Philadelphia is a nonprofit collaborative of hospitals, community organizations, universities, and social service agencies working together to maximize impact on health equity in West Philadelphia. In partnership with Congressman Dwight Evans, Together for West Philadelphia released a video during his State of the District address on February 25. The video acknowledges COVID vaccine hesitancy in West Philadelphia’s communities of color and encourages people to engage in getting information and making their own informed decisions. Featured in the video are recognized leaders from local faith-based organizations and businesses, as well as experts from Penn Medicine, Drexel University, and Lankenau Medical Center of Main Line Health.

Pennsylvania GovernmentPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.
Pennsylvania BusinessTimes Union

Cannon Group Named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer for Third Consecutive Year

Business consulting and infrastructure optimization firm is recognized for exemplary workplace culture. Cannon Group, a business consulting and infrastructure optimization firm, has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplace honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer for a third year in a row. The firm joins other top-performing companies in the greater Philadelphia area who were recognized by their employees for providing an exemplary workplace culture.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania HealthPosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
WHYY

‘Watershed moment’: Philly’s new police oversight board moves forward

Philadelphia is one step closer to establishing an independent and permanent watchdog group to investigate allegations of police misconduct. A City Council committee on Monday overwhelmingly passed legislation that details the duties and powers of the new Citizens Police Oversight Commission, which will replace the current Police Advisory Commission, a group that has long lacked the authority and funding to make lasting change.
Pennsylvania Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Full Steam Ahead! Calamus Enterprises Expands to Philadelphia to Help Other Businesses Back to Normal

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / I promised myself not to begin yet another article with the tired phrase ´´in these trouble times...' because I am soooo over it. I am officially done with the doom and gloom scenarios. Life must go on and luckily, in many states life has returned to normal. Annus horribilis will be mentioned only because Calamus-Enterprises.com has done the impossible - a small, privately owned business; started by a legal immigrant from Estonia - not only managed to survive 2020 but is indeed thriving!
Pennsylvania BusinessPhillymag.com

Just Listed: Expanded Rowhouse in Grad Hospital

This classic rowhouse on a trapezoidal lot has been turned into a spacious modern house thanks to a combination renovation and expansion project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. What would you do if you had a vintage early-20th-century...
Pennsylvania LifestyleEater

Where Philly’s Chinatown Community Leaders Go To Eat

Philadelphia’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with great restaurants, food stalls, tea and coffee shops, and tiny to-go spots. Some restaurants are decades-old and distinctly Philly, while others are branches of exciting and distinct chains from China, Taiwan, and New York. With so many choices, it’s always best to ask the pros — Chinatown community leaders who grew up in Chinatown, work in Chinatown, or work with international businesses — to get their recommendations on where and what to eat in the neighborhood.