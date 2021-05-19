West Philadelphia nonprofit releases vaccine video and brings together partners for $72,000 gift to the Black Doctors COVID-19 consortium
Together for West Philadelphia is a nonprofit collaborative of hospitals, community organizations, universities, and social service agencies working together to maximize impact on health equity in West Philadelphia. In partnership with Congressman Dwight Evans, Together for West Philadelphia released a video during his State of the District address on February 25. The video acknowledges COVID vaccine hesitancy in West Philadelphia’s communities of color and encourages people to engage in getting information and making their own informed decisions. Featured in the video are recognized leaders from local faith-based organizations and businesses, as well as experts from Penn Medicine, Drexel University, and Lankenau Medical Center of Main Line Health.www.phillypressreview.com