The cryptocurrency market has suffered another big fall — and once again it appears to have been sparked by an Elon Musk tweet. Bitcoin was one of the biggest losers, slumping to a three-month low of $42,441, having been as high as $61,000 last month. But it was far from the only crypto to suffer: as of 1.30pm E.T. today (May 17), the market as a whole was down by around 8% versus Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap.