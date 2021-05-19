Leah Alexander: Interior Designer Crush
Leah Alexander’s design career has taken her across the country from Los Angeles to Atlanta, where she now runs her own firm, Beauty Is Abundant. With projects published in Architectural Digest, Atlanta Magazine’s HOME and more, Leah has achieved recognition for her work and will soon be opening a satellite office in L.A. Her mission? Helping others to increase their property value and their quality of life. Welcome our newest designer crush, Leah Alexander.styleblueprint.com