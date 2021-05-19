Leah Alexander: Interior Designer Crush

I've been having major Instagram-envy of the spa-like bathroom setups I've been seeing on social media. A cozy bath with a glass of wine? Sign me up! In addition to being our retreat, our bathrooms are becoming the backdrop to our social media photos. Maybe it's because the lighting is more flattering, or maybe the larger mirror makes it easy to snap your OOTD. One way or another, that once-private space is making its way into the public eye. Unfortunately, it’s also the last part of the home that we think to decorate. And who wants half empty bottles of shampoo, or stray hot tools photobombing your good hair day?