UNC won’t offer tenure to Nikole Hannah-Jones after wave of conservative criticism

By Mariel Padilla
19thnews.org
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist and MacArthur Fellow, was set to teach in a position that has traditionally come with the expectation of tenure at her alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the Hussman School of Media and Journalism. But after pushback from conservatives, the board of trustees denied her tenure despite approval from faculty and the tenure committee, offering a five-year teaching contract instead.

