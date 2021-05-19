The Just-Launched Miracle Comforter Is Extra Fluffy, Yet Stays Cool All Night

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Back in January, as the east coast was being hit with back-to-back snowstorms, I slugged through knee-high levels of slush while daydreaming of laying on the beach with the hot sun beaming down on me. I couldn’t wait to throw on a bathing suit and go running into the ocean with reckless abandon. Back then, the sweet promise of summer seemed light-years away. But now that the snow has melted and warmer weather is on the horizon, I’m getting closer to living my best sun-drenched life.