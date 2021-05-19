The Just-Launched Miracle Comforter Is Extra Fluffy, Yet Stays Cool All Night

BOSTON, MA. (May 12, 2021) — LifeHandle, a new direct-to-consumer brand that manufactures assistive carrying devices and accessories, today announces the launch of its first two products, the Hands-Free Comfort Leash and the All-Purpose Handle. The Hands-Free Comfort Leash is designed to distribute your dog’s pull force across your core while keeping both hands free, while the All-Purpose Handle allows you to easily hold kids, bags, or other heavy items with one arm, and can also be used as leverage to lift heavy packages or boxes. After a successful launch on Kickstarter at the end of 2020, The Hands-Free Comfort Leash and the All-Purpose Handle are now available for purchase at www.mylifehandle.com.