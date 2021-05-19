AUGUSTA GOLD CORP. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)

VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 – NG Energy International Corp. (the “Company” or “NGE“) (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully re-entered Istanbul-1 well and preliminary testing in several zones encountered gas that is currently being tested for flow rates and has been burned in the flare stack. The purpose of re-entry of Istanbul-1 well, which was originally drilled in 2018, is to repair wellbore damage, evaluate the potential extension of the Aruchara-1 producing zones, and define the production potential of new identified gas prone zones. The re-entry is part of ongoing evaluation program of the Maria Conchita field after the successful re-entry in the Aruchara-1 well completed in August 2020 and on recent geological evaluation of prospective resources as required by the Colombian authority ANH (Hydrocarbon National Agency). A comprehensive update will be provided by the Company at due time with the results of this work. The re-entry was duly approved by the Colombian authorities.