Tenants booted from St. Mary's startup incubator, will become Navy tech spot

St. Mary’s County resident and business owner María Icaza will be a virtual guest for President Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress this week. “I am so pleased to welcome María Icaza as my virtual guest for President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress” on April 28, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said in a release sent that afternoon. “María immigrated to St. Mary’s County in 2000 from Panama, and in 2007, she opened her first Dunkin’ Donuts store. Since then, she’s worked hard to successfully own and operate four stores in St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties. Like many businesses, she faced unimaginable hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to emergency coronavirus legislation passed by Congress last year, María applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan that has helped her keep employees on the payroll, pay operational expenses, and keep her doors open during this crisis.”