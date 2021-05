It’s been over a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the growing use of online services borne out of the crisis has made the issue of password security even more pertinent than it was before. The growth in new accounts in response to trends such as the shift to online shopping has opened up more opportunities for cyber-criminals to steal personal data via account compromise, removing the need to crack sophisticated cybersecurity systems. Monti Knode, director of customer & partner success at Horizon3.AI, commented: “Attackers don't hack in . . . they log in. Annual security reports illustrate this trend across industries, exploding this past year. In more than 500 pentest operations in the last six months, we’ve seen this as well, with weak or default credentials topping our top-10 findings lists for the second quarter in a row, averaging over 90 credentials exploited per operation.”