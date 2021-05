As the article mentions, Georgia Tech athletics confirmed yesterday that Bobby Dodd Stadium will be operating at full capacity next season. Along with the Yellow Jackets, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta United, and the Atlanta Falcons will also return to 100% capacity for their respective stadiums. This is great news for Tech fans and all sports fans in general, really, as this likely indicates a return to normalcy. 2020 was a rough year for sports, and it’s looking more and more like 2021 will be a whole lot better.