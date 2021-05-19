Davenport man pleads not guilty to eluding after reportedly leading officers on high speed chase
A Davenport man charged with eluding police officers after an alleged high speed chase in April pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed April 22. Davenport police reportedly attempted a traffic stop on the black Chevrolet Malibu that Isaiah D. Robinson, 20, was driving on April 13. Robinson didn't stop and instead lead the officers on a chase. Court documents state that he reached speeds of 90 mph in a 35 mph zone.qconline.com