2 Jordan Valley seniors get scholarships from Nevada mine operator
Tina Gammett and Quinton Collins, seniors at Jordan Valley High School, are the recipients of the second annual Integra DeLamar Scholarship. Integra DeLamar, operator of the DeLamar Project outside of Silver City, Idaho, awarded two $500 scholarships to two students in the Jordan Valley 2021 graduating class who are pursuing continued education after high school at a college, university, trade or technical school.www.argusobserver.com