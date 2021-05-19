newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon Education

2 Jordan Valley seniors get scholarships from Nevada mine operator

By Submitted information
Argus Observer Online
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Gammett and Quinton Collins, seniors at Jordan Valley High School, are the recipients of the second annual Integra DeLamar Scholarship. Integra DeLamar, operator of the DeLamar Project outside of Silver City, Idaho, awarded two $500 scholarships to two students in the Jordan Valley 2021 graduating class who are pursuing continued education after high school at a college, university, trade or technical school.

www.argusobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Jordan Valley, OR
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
Local
Oregon Education
City
Silver City, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#University Of Nevada#College Students#College Graduates#College Education#Jordan Valley High School#Jordan#Technical School#Operator#Teacher#Continued Education#Community Affairs Manager#Early Childhood Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Nevada GovernmentLas Vegas Sun

Southern Nevada success stories abound during graduation season

Last week, readers of the Sun got a treat in being introduced to Adugna “Adu” Siweya, one of the Las Vegas Valley’s outstanding college graduates this spring. As reported by Sun staffer Sara MacNeil, Siweya relocated to the United States with an eye toward continuing his career as a pharmacist. But while struggling with the language barrier, he narrowly missed passing an equivalency exam and had to scramble for work.
Oregon HealthColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Nevada Businessnnbw.com

HOPCo acquires Reno-based Spine Nevada, forms partnership

Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company recently acquired Reno-based Spine Nevada and its affiliated brands, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada. Terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed, according to a May 6 press release. , which advised Spine Nevada in the transaction. Greg Koonsman...
Washington GovernmentPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
KTVZ

OSU student-led lab creates environmental sensing tools for landslides, vineyards

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A student-driven lab at Oregon State University is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the development of environmental sensing devices that aid a variety of groups, including vineyard managers, agencies that monitor landslides and scientists focused on fish conservation. The Openly Published Environmental Sensing (OPEnS) lab works...
Nevada GovernmentUS News and World Report

Signs Say Distance Learning May Stay in Nevada Education

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Heather Wetsel and her family remember vividly the frustrations of distance learning:. The failed log-ins, the live lessons that ate into the day, the submitted assignments that remained obstinately marked as unsubmitted — all part of the 2020-21 school year for Clark County School District students like Wetsel’s fifth-grade daughter, Isabella.
Oregon Governmentnbc16.com

Keep Oregon Green: Fireworks

Fireworks are banned from public lands managed by the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management - and the City of Eugene further restricts legal fireworks use to just 4 days per year. The State of Oregon maintains guides to what is legal and what is illegal when it comes...
Nevada Businessbusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Oregon Entertainmenthistorynet.com

Book Review: Saving the Oregon Trail

Saving the Oregon Trail: Ezra Meeker’s Last Grand Quest, by Dennis M. Larsen, Washington State University Press, Pullman, 2020, $28.95. Wild West presented the Ezra Meeker story in brief in special contributor John Koster’s August 2020 feature “Nothing Meek About Him.” The pioneer is remembered for having traveled the Oregon Trail in his 20s in 1852, then raised awareness of the neglected route by traversing it again by ox and wagon at age 75 in 1906. But, of course, there is so much more to learn about the fascinating and magnificently mobile Meeker, who died within a month of his 98th birthday. For that look no further than Dennis Larsen, a retired high school history teacher and leading expert on Meeker. Saving the Oregon Trail is his concluding volume on Meeker. Earlier came The Missing Chapters: The Untold Story of Ezra Meeker’s Old Oregon Trail Monument Expedition (2006), Slick as a Mitten: Ezra Meeker’s Klondike Enterprise (2009) and Hop King: Ezra Meeker’s Boom Years (2016).
Oregon Governmentmybasin.com

Oregon Leaders Prioritize Students in $9.3 Billion School Funding Proposal

(Salem, OR) — After productive conversations between Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, today the Joint Ways and Means Committee moved forward Senate Bill 5514, a State School Fund budget that will invest $9.3 billion in K-12 public schools this year. After the release of the May 19 revenue forecast, lawmakers will finalize decisions on which funding sources will be used to reach a $9.3 billion State School Fund spending level.
Nevada SportsKTVN.com

Nevada Softball Edges Boise State to Close Out Regular Season

BOISE, Idaho - Nevada (24-16, 16-8 MW) clinched its second-consecutive and seventh-overall Mountain West conference series victory after defeating Boise State, 9-6, in the series finale on Saturday. Four Wolf Pack players notched multi-hit performances. Three Nevada pitchers made appearances on the mound. Julia Jensen (3-3) got the start for...
Oregon Governmentmalheurenterprise.com

May election will give local voters first opportunity to weigh in on plan to move the Oregon-Idaho border

VALE – Area voters get their first opportunity to weigh in on an ambitious plan designed to eventually shift a number of Oregon counties to Idaho. If approved by voters on May 18, Measure 22-64 requires the Malheur County Court to meet three times a year to consider moving the Oregon-Idaho border to include a number of eastern and southern Oregon counties.
Oregon GovernmentArgus Observer Online

Fruit and veggie prescription program in second year in eastern Oregon

A program to prescribe fruits and vegetables to Oregonians who are experiencing food insecurity and who may also be enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan has been growing locally since March of 2019. There are two entities locally, Valley Family Health Care, and Malheur County Health Department, which can prescribe food through a voucher system to be redeemed at local participating stores, including Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, Red Apple and Waremart, in Ontario, and M & W Market, in Nyssa.
Oregon GovernmentArgus Observer Online

From the mailbag: A ‘Greater Idaho’ means a poorer Malheur County

The push to move Oregon’s border to a “Greater Idaho” should worry Malheur residents. The organizers of the movement are touting the financial, political, and moral benefits of moving the border. Maybe this is true, but it seems that most of those benefits will extend exclusively to wealthy upper class citizens, a group that doesn’t need any more help, while middle and lower class residents will suffer.