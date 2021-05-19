newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

What the Heck Is Hodl? Bitcoin Lingo for Crypto Noobs

By Vildana Hajric, Olga Kharif
Washington Post
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin’s been in the limelight for months but a frenzied crash and subsequent mini snap-back in its price in the course of a single day in May was remarkable even by its own volatile standards. The swings set Wall Street on edge, caused outages on major crypto exchanges and spurred angst among retail traders. Prices were buttressed by proclamations of support from digital-asset megafans like Elon Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc., and Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management. Through it all, the hashtags #cryptotrading and #HODLing trended on Twitter and on search engines.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrencies#Online Transactions#Market Manipulation#Online Retail#Crypto Noobs#Megafans#Tesla Inc#Hodling#Fomo#Fud Fear#Bloomberg L P#Major Crypto Exchanges#Bitcoin Miners#Bitcoin Whales#Cryptocurrency Newbies#Cryptocurrency Believers#So Called Alt Coins#Retail Traders#Investors#Experienced Traders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
MarketsPosted by
EWN

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Does Everything Elon is Looking for – Kim Dotcom

Kim Dotcom believes that Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is the solution to Elon Musk’s quest for a more eco-friendly cryptocurrency with faster block times. Kim Dotcom has been a long-term proponent for Bitcoin Cash citing that it is best placed to accelerate crypto adoption. Internet entrepreneur and founder of the once-popular...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Uphold Crypto: What to Know About Bitcoin Zero, Elon Musk and the Crypto Exchange

There are a variety of reasons why investors have turned to the Uphold crypto exchange since its 2015 launch. It allows users to aggregate purchases of both cryptocurrencies and precious metals. It accepts over two dozen different national currencies, making its reach both global and convenient for all. Uphold even launched a crypto debit card in collaboration with MasterCard (NYSE:MA). But now, Uphold is staring down the green coin revolution with its eco-friendly exchange options, and is seeking to seize the opportunity.
Marketswallstreetreporter.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will the Crypto Market Rebound?

By Corey Mann For quite some time, almost every Bitcoin price prediction has had the popular cryptocurrency on an upward trajectory. However, the recent all-time highs were quickly met with a major sell-off and market crash. Crypto analysts are now predicting a bearish trend going forward. And as you may...
Stockscryptobriefing.com

Bitcoin Plunges, Rebounds on Elon Musk Tweets

After Tesla’s U-turn on receiving Bitcoin payments, Elon Musk caused the crypto market to plunge by responding to a post suggesting that Tesla may sell its Bitcoin holdings. The market rebounded when he confirmed that Tesla had not sold its holdings. “Just to Clarify”. Bitcoin fell to a three-month low...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Altcoins Take The Reins After Bitcoin Market Dominance Hits Three Year Low

Bitcoin’s market dominance fell to a three-year low of 40.05% after the weekend’s Musk drama saw its price fall back under $45,000. What Happened: Crypto Twitter blamed the Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO for the selloff, alleging his tweets hinting at an imminent Bitcoin selloff by Tesla caused a large number of market participants to panic sell their own share of the digital asset.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

What Are The Risks Of Crypto Savings Accounts?

There are quite a few popular cryptocurrency savings accounts out there, including options from platforms like BlockFi, Linus, Outlet, and Gemini. These savings accounts are very different from traditional savings accounts, and in more ways than many people realize. First, investors should remember that cryptocurrency savings accounts are built to...
MarketsPosted by
The Independent

Will bitcoin recover? ‘When in doubt, zoom out’, crypto market analysts advise

The price of bitcoin is up 7 per cent on Monday, but down 7 per cent since the weekend. Week-on-week, it is down more than 20 per cent, but year-on-year it is up nearly 400 per cent. Extending the timeframe even further, bitcoin is up more than 10,000 per cent from five years ago and 500,000 per cent since 2011.Besides demonstrating bitcoin’s notorious volatility, these price movements have led some crypto market analysts to encourage investors, who may be alarmed by the latest price crash, to “zoom out”.The cryptocurrency may have lost a third of its value since its...
StocksBloomberg

Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Fun Continues

I am sorry to keep talking about it because it is so stupid, but there really is something unprecedented and amazing and almost magical about Elon Musk’s continuing ability and inclination to move the prices of Bitcoin and Dogecoin with his slightest whim. Imagine if you had gone to Warren Buffett 30 years ago — or J.P. Morgan 120 years ago — and told him: Here is a lamp. In the lamp is a genie. When you rub the lamp, the genie will come out and invent two assets. They will trade like stocks in many ways, but unlike stocks they (1) will not be subject to U.S. securities laws, (2) will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and (3) will not represent claims on any businesses or cash flows. One will have a market cap — a total circulating supply — of about a trillion dollars; the other will be smaller but still like $65 billion. They will be liquid enough, with lots of people trading many billions of dollars’ worth per day; you can buy or sell lots of them without too much price impact. And: Any time you want the price of either one to go up or down by 10% or more, you can just whisper “price go up” or “price go down” into the lamp, and it will happen instantly. You are the only person who can do this, and you can do it as often as you want.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

What to Do if You Lose Your Crypto Wallet?

For new crypto investors, the idea of losing your crypto wallet can be a scary one. Unlike your regular bank account, where you can easily recover if you lose your password or your account gets compromised, the laissez-faire world of crypto is a lot less forgiving. Thankfully, there are still ways to recovery your crypto if you lose your wallet, although there are a few conditions that need to be met first.
Marketsblockchain.news

Whales are Depositing Bitcoin on Crypto Exchanges - What This Means

Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to maintain above $50K. Currently, at the time of writing, it is trading at around $45K. The top cryptocurrency nosedived by almost $10,000, going from $55K to $46K last week as Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk revealed that the firm will no longer accept BTC payments. Tesla...
MarketsNEWSBTC

This Crypto Fund Manager Claims Bitcoin Drop Was “Capitulation”

It’s widely believed that even experts can only identify capitulation after it’s already happened. The thing is, in regulated markets, unscrupulous Billionaires/ Bond villains have the decency to manipulate the market behind closed doors. Traditional markets don’t have as strong a sign as infamous Elon’s tweet. The CEO of investment...
Currenciesbtcmanager.com

Bitcoin Inflows into Crypto Exchanges Grasp a One Year High

According to CryptoQuant, the amount of Bitcoin being deposited into crypto exchanges has reached a one-year high. Bitcoin is comparatively old tech but still the market leader. However, Ki-Young Ju, CEO of CryptoQuant, said the whales still sending coins to exchanges more than usual pose a potential sign that the bearish phase is not over for good.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Crypto Stocks Dropped Like Rocks Today

The world of cryptocurrencies was thrown for a loop over the weekend as Elon Musk suddenly soured on the industry. That's caused a big drop in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As I'm writing, Bitcoin is down 9.2% in the last 24 hours, Ethereum is down 9.8%, and Dogecoin is down 7.4%. That puts their loss for the week at 26.4%, 17.1%, and 15.7% respectively.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Best Way to Make Money on Cryptocurrency Today

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the hottest asset classes on the market over the past year on the rise of everything from Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) to Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). But there remains debate about the value and durability of cryptocurrencies and crypto stocks long term. There are lots of...