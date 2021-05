Bonnie Hale saw a bobcat with a rabbit in its mouth appear from the bushes and go into a storm drain near her client’s home in Plano early in the morning. As a pet detective based in Grapevine, Hale helps people find their lost furry friends all across North Texas. But what she didn’t realize until that morning was bobcats had figured out that traveling through storm drain systems keeps them safe from humans as they sneak into yards to look for prey.