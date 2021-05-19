newsbreak-logo
Salma Hayek Details Near-Fatal Bout With COVID-19: ‘My Doctor Begged Me to Go to the Hospital’

By FNR TIGG
Complex
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek had a rough battle with COVID-19 in the midst of the global pandemic. In her new interview for Variety, Hayek revealed that she has spent the last year reeling from the coronavirus. “My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” she said...

