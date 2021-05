The extraordinary thing about Alisson Becker’s winning header for Liverpool on Sunday was that West Bromwich Albion should have known what was coming. There was, after all, a recent precedent - three weeks ago, St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark also came up for a corner in the dying seconds of extra-time in a Scottish Cup tie against Rangers, heading goalwards before Chris Kane turned it over the line. It earned a 1-1 draw before St Johnstone won on penalties (Clark saving two in the shoot-out, just for good measure).