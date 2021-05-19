newsbreak-logo
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: On bench Wednesday

CBS Sports
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJansen is not starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. Jansen receives a day off after consecutive games in which he went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. The catcher will be available off the bench while Reese McGuire starts behind the dish Wednesday.

