7 Great Podcasts That Can Help Improve Your Relationships

The amazing thing about podcasts is that they go everywhere you go.

There is also a more intimate connection between the host and listener as they are right there in your ear with you.

Blogs, books, social media, YouTube — they’re all ok when you’re trying to learn how to navigate a relationship.

But a podcast creates a deeper immersion where you can really absorb the information.

Whether you’re at home, working out, on a commute, or just going for a walk — podcasts give you the opportunity to constantly learn.

When it comes to improving your relationship, there are several great podcasts that can help you out.

Whether it’s learning new skills to manage them, how to improve your communication, or figuring out why you do the things you do — there are some great shows out there.

Here’s a quick rundown of 7 relationship podcasts you may really like. They are in no particular order, but I’ll number them because we all love a good list.

1. Where Should We Begin? With Esther Perel

I’m fascinated with psychology — especially in a therapy session. "Where Should We Begin" gives you a front-row seat to real-life therapy sessions.

We get to be a fly on the wall to observe relationships of all types going through a session.

Some sessions include parent/children relationships. But there is also a lot of couples counseling — especially newlyweds.

No matter what type of relationship you may struggle with, this podcast covers people going through the same thing.

You can put myself in the shoes of some of these people and get a better understanding of why you react the way you do in certain situations.

Mainly, you get to hear Esther’s advice and learn how it applies to your own life and situation.

It’s also great for anyone considering couples therapy, as you will learn more about the entire process.

2. Invisibilia

This podcast doesn’t deal with relationships per se, but it’s an important look at why we think the way we do.

Invisibilia looks at the unseen concepts that have come to control our behaviors.

If you’re in a relationship, you may have some built-in mechanisms that make you react in a certain way. But you don’t always know where they came from.

This podcast looks at these invisible concepts and how they control our emotions, beliefs, and cultural norms.

Invisibila is hosted by Hanna Rosin, Lulu Miller, and Alix Spiegel, and they do a great job of breaking down these concepts.

This podcast can change your way of thinking and can make you take a deep look at what’s causing you to act the way you do.

It’s worth checking out to get a better understanding of these invisible forces that may be having more of an impact on your relationships than you realize.

3. The Bounce Back Podcast with Laura Yates

Hands up if you’ve been cheated on?

This podcast looks at all aspects of a breakup, including how to deal with being cheated on.

This show helps you learn skills to get you through a breakup and help you move on quicker.

Laura also looks at how to deal with anger issues pertaining to a past ex.

The focus of the show is on stories of resilience, and you can learn from people who had to persevere through their own breakups.

But the show goes beyond dealing with a relationship ending. It discusses how to bounce back from other setbacks, whether they are personal or related to your career.

4. Committed with Jo Piazza

We often feel like we’re the only one who has gone through specific relationship struggles.

It turns out that a lot of our own trials are quite minuscule compared to what others go through — and that’s what this podcast is all about.

Committed with Jo Piazza looks at this issue of staying committed to a relationship.

She interviews actual couples who have been through some situations that sound too unbelievable to be true.

You'll like this show as you'll hopefully find it motivating to tackle your own problems that now don’t seem so big.

If these people could make a relationship work through extraordinary circumstances — it gives more hope to the rest of us.

5. Small Things Often

"Small Things Often" is hosted by married couple Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz-Gottman.

The two of them co-founded The Gottman Institute, which is all about using a research-based approach to relationships.

What’s great about this podcast is that you get quick takeaway tips from it.

The research and data have been boiled down to bite-size chunks, which make it easier to apply to your own life.

Episodes are as short as 5 minutes — but you get a lot of actionable takeaways in this time. It teaches you how to inspect the small ways that we act.

We also get insights into how what we say and do can affect our relationships.

You'll like this show as it’s easy to consume and put into practice.

6. Love is Like a Plant

Well, it actually is. A plant needs to be nurtured and cared for if it’s going to grow.

This may or may not be a good illustration as to why I’m currently single . . .

This is the podcast to turn to whether you’re in a relationship or flying solo. It covers all the issues regardless of what situation you’re in.

This show is hosted by Sarah May and Ellen Huerta. It deals with issues like:

cheating

how to get over your past partners

how to properly invest in your current relationship

It also deals with navigating the dating world during a pandemic, and how to handle being single through it.

Many find that this podcast is helpful no matter what scenario — or stage of life you’re in.

7. We Met at Acme

This podcast is all about love and dating topics that we don’t always want to talk about.

There are a lot of issues that everyone goes through and it’s refreshing to hear them discussed frankly and openly.

It also covers such topics as how men think vs how women think, how to be happy being single while everyone around you is in a relationship, why your dating attitude may be wrong and dating app etiquette.

But this podcast also branches out a bit to talk about life and career. It’s super popular, funny, and informative.

Final Thoughts

Podcasts continue to grow by the day and they are an amazing resource for any topic you could ever think of.

There are many amazing shows to help you navigate the often tricky waters when it comes to love and dating.

This is just a small sampling, but if you’re looking to arm yourself with as much relationship knowledge as possible — they could be a good place to start.