Fulmer's First Saves

Fulmer (0-2) allowed four runs (two earned) across just 0.2 innings and took the loss Tuesday against the Red Sox. He gave up four hits and a walk with no strikeouts. The Tigers were likely expecting a short start from Fulmer, but this qualifies as a disappointment, as the righty couldn't even escape the first inning, making it his briefest appearance of the season. Fulmer's 4.57 ERA is an improvement from the 8.78 mark he recorded last year, but his inability to work deep into games limits his fantasy appeal. He's scheduled to take the mound again next Tuesday against the Royals in search of better results.