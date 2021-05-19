newsbreak-logo
MLB

Fulmer's First Saves

By Brad Johnson
nbcsportsedge.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Melancon and Tyler Rogers were the only pitchers to record more than two saves. Strangely, they did it while recording very few strikeouts. Melancon managed just 3.86 K/9 in his 4.2 innings while Rogers checked in at an equally absent 4.50 K/9. This doesn’t represent a chance of regime in San Francisco. Jake McGee was unavailable to pitch in two of the games Rogers saved. McGee checked in for another save Tuesday night. Nine pitchers checked in with a pair of saves including Michael Fulmer who we’ll discuss more below.

