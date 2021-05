No matter how awesome model you have built, it would not give any value sitting in a jupyter notebook. Often we focus a lot in the EDA, Model Development part, however there is one more major aspect that we tend to miss out i.e creating an end to end application or deploying the model, after all that hard work and efforts that you had put in developing your model it is equally important that you give it in a usable form that can be consumed by the end user directly. Moreover building an application around the code you have developed helps you make you make your work more presentable and helps you showcase your work better.