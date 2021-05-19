newsbreak-logo
The Origins of Line 5

By Newsroom
UpNorthLive.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLine 5 has sparked vigorous debate. Recently, the state has revoked the original 1953 easement. UpNorthLive's Marc Schollett digs into the origins of LINE 5. What steps were taken to approve the pipeline 68 years ago?. Watch UpNorthLive News tonight at 6p and 11p.

