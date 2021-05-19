The Origins of Line 5

A substantial portion of the Declaration of Independence of July 1776 supports the assertion that “the history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States.” For example: “He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people, and eat out their substance.” “He has plundered our seas, ravaged our Coasts, burnt our towns, and destroyed the lives of our people.” The colonies chose independence.