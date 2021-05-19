The Origins of Line 5

- — — — - Huntingdon — The two free years of community college idea seems to be gaining traction. Perhaps it’s wise to capitalize on this inevitable change by creating partnerships with local community colleges, enabling students the opportunity to complete their last two years of high school at a community college. This relieves school district budgets, allows students to better steward their time, awards maturity and focus, helps create a critical mass at local community colleges, jumpstarts careers, increases payroll tax revenue and puts more focus on what comes next rather than what is happening now. Reach for more.