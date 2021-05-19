Ramirez-Taylor: Same Three Judges From Ramirez-Postol Fight Assigned To Bout
A familiar group of officials will work the Jose Ramirez-Josh Taylor fight Saturday night in Las Vegas. BoxingScene.com has learned that the Nevada State Athletic Commission has assigned judges Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld to score their 140-pound title unification fight. Kenny Bayless will be the referee for the 12-round bout between Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs), of Avenal, California, and Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs), of Prestonpans, Scotland.www.boxingscene.com