And you know it's gonna be good because it's from people behind the poutine truck Pinky D's. The taco may be L.A.'s favorite food. Yes, the Los Angeles L.A. And the best way to eat one is on the sidewalk, fresh from a truck, like L/A Taco Truck. Portland's food truck culture has a long and proud culture, and now you can get all kinds of food from all cuisines right from a truck. After spending some time on the streets of East Los Angeles, Randy has decided to bring this culture and food to the other East L/A...Lewiston/ Auburn.