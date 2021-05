Marvel Studios’ WandaVision gave fans just about everything they were hoping to see in a TV show starring Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The mind-bending series played out the sweet and tragic romance between the two Avengers and saw Maximoff truly come into her own as the Scarlet Witch. However, the magic-fueled show did not feature an appearance from the MCU’s resident sorcerer, Doctor Strange. Given the show’s connection to the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, many assumed Strange would make an appearance at some point. Fans have since come up with a myriad of possible reasons as to why he ultimately didn’t cameo, but know we know the real reason.