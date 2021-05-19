Spoonshot Predicts 7 Trends for 2022
Spoonshot has released its report on 2022 trends, launched with a webinar presented by Kishan Vasani, Co-Founder and CEO, and Ranjana Sundaresan, Lead Research Analyst. Vasani detailed how Spoonshot’s AI—Food Brain—works, including a discussion of its sources and methodology. It has proven accurate, in the past: “In 2019, Spoonshot made eight trend predictions for 2021,” Vasani told attendees. “Seven of them are still valid.” The one that got away was ‘global flavor mashups,’ which fell by the wayside when the pandemic hit, he explained.wholefoodsmagazine.com