Spoonshot Predicts 7 Trends for 2022

When I first began writing about the industry I was quick to jump on any superyacht market trends. I was fascinated by even the smallest supposed alterations in the market’s trajectory. Today, however, my perspective has changed dramatically. I came to realise some years ago that, all too regularly, the ‘trends’ discussed by the market are more likely to be positive sales and marketing tools perpetuated within the market's echo chamber or a particular quirk that has been adopted by a small subsection of the ownership pool. Is it genuinely valuable to perpetuate notions that aren’t actually accepted or considered by the end-users that we are trying to attract? I argue it is not.