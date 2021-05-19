newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About David Schwimmer's Ex-Wife

By Kathryn Cook
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As much as we may hate to believe it, David Schwimmer is not dating Jennifer Aniston in real life, but on-screen, they were legit "lobsters." Outside of the set of the "Friends," Schwimmer was married to Zoë Buckman. According to The Things, the pair first met in 2007. Schwimmer was across the pond in England, where he was directing the comedy "Run Fatboy Run." Interestingly enough, he met Buckman while she was waitressing at the Cuckoo Club in London's West End. It wasn't until 2008 when they turned heads, making their first public appearance together on the red carpet.

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Photography#Hollywood#Marriage#The Cuckoo Club#Instagram#Gossip Cop Shares#Dating#Truth#Brooklyn#L A#Feminism#Red Carpet#Wood#Buckman Shares#Pictures#West End#Things#Equality#East London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Sculpture
Country
South Africa
News Break
Celebrities
Related
California SocietyGossip Cop

Does Owen Wilson Have A Wife? The Truth About His Love Life

From his breakthrough role in Wes Anderson’s first feature film, Bottle Rocket, to his hilarious turns in mainstream comedies like Meet the Parents, Wedding Crashers, and Night at the Museum, Owen Wilson has had a long and successful acting career. He’s also had a healthy love life, including many famous ex-girlfriends. But has the 52-year-old actor finally settled down? And if so, who is Owen Wilson’s wife? Here’s a close look at his current marital status and the notable women he’s dated.
EntertainmentPosted by
TheThings

The Truth About Sharon Osbourne's Eldest Daughter, Aimee

Is there such thing as a normal Osbourne? Apparently, but we never knew she existed. We know the littlest Osbournes, and we certainly know the patriarch and matriarch of the family. But who is Aimee Osbourne, Sharon and Ozzy's oldest daughter?. The Osbourne's are one of the most notorious celebrity...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Meet Antique's Road Trip star David Harper's wife

Antiques Road Trip presenter David Harper has been a regular face on the BBC for many years now, having also fronted Bargain Hunt and Cash in the Attic. But away from his television roles, he can be found at home in Durham with his family. Want to know more? Keep reading…
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Intelligence - Season 2 - First Look Sky Trailer and Press Release feat David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed

Sky today releases the official trailer for Intelligence 2, a Sky Original comedy returning to Sky One and streaming service NOW from 8 June. At the end of the first series of Intelligence, we saw NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer) narrowly avoid being extradited back to the States to face charges of treason. Indebted to his boss Christine (Sylvestra Le Touzel) for stepping in to protect him at the last minute - albeit with ulterior motives - we start series 2 with Jerry on the back foot. However when it’s revealed that the Russians have got their hands on a cyberweapon that Jerry was instrumental in developing, his intel suddenly becomes vital to national, if not international, security. Facing some demons from his past along the way, by the end of episode 1 he is firmly back in his alpha male comfort zone and heralded a hero.
TV & Videoscrimereads.com

In Psychological Thrillers, It's All About the 'Wife'

Ah, the thrilling wives. Sometimes they’re the first, sometimes next, and sometimes they’re last. Often, they know too much. They are charming, hunting, haunted and lovely. Sometimes, they’re found in the twilight, or upstairs. These are the wives of domestic suspense, and no matter who their spouses are, these captivating women are the stars of the show. If you’re looking for your next thrilling read, look no further than The Real Wives of Domestic Suspense. Consider these popular episodes:
TV Serieshot969boston.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
TV Seriesentrepreneurshandbook.co

How Team Negotiation Made a Group of Friends Each $20 Million A Year

Friends, one of the most successful sitcoms in television history, ended twenty years ago. The reruns, however, live on and on and on. As Chandler might say — could they be any more repeated? The jokes may have dated, but one thing that hasn't dated is the earnings of the six main cast members.
TV SeriesKGUN 9

'Friends' reunion trailer released, reveals premiere date

A trailer for the long-awaited "Friends" reunion special is finally here!. In the trailer, you see the iconic NBC comedy series cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, returning to the original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot. The reunion...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Truth About Anthony Bourdain And Nancy Putkoski's Relationship

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was wildly popular during his lifetime. He was a famous television personality, an acclaimed author, an experienced chef, a passionate traveler, and more. His personal life, it must be said, has received almost as much attention as his professional experiences. Despite being a man of eclectic...