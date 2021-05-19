The Truth About David Schwimmer's Ex-Wife
As much as we may hate to believe it, David Schwimmer is not dating Jennifer Aniston in real life, but on-screen, they were legit "lobsters." Outside of the set of the "Friends," Schwimmer was married to Zoë Buckman. According to The Things, the pair first met in 2007. Schwimmer was across the pond in England, where he was directing the comedy "Run Fatboy Run." Interestingly enough, he met Buckman while she was waitressing at the Cuckoo Club in London's West End. It wasn't until 2008 when they turned heads, making their first public appearance together on the red carpet.