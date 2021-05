Throughout the pandemic, we have been forced to stay home and save for essential outings. While schools, restaurant dining, churches, and workplaces have been shut down, food delivery apps such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub have been able to thrive. The industry's earnings have soared. DoorDash reported a 198% jump in revenue last quarter to $1.1 billion. This comes even as restaurant dining is reopening around the country. As handy as these apps are, however, they aren’t cheap for the consumer. Nor are they cheap for restaurants, which are often slammed with 30% commission fees per order. That eats a huge chunk out of much-needed revenue.