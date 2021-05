Terry Lee Hendricks, 75, of Parsons died at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Elmhaven nursing home. He was born Dec. 30, 1945, at Wichita, a son of Harland Lafayette and Melva Elenore (Schrag) Hendricks. He was raised in Wichita until his family moved to Parsons when he was 13. He attended Service Valley School for a year and then attended Labette County Community High School, graduating in 1964.