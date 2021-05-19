newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California Crime & Safety

Family, friends, officers across the country join to honor fallen Stockton Officer Jimmy Inn

Record
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 150 officers lined the entryway at the Christian Life Center for the casket carrying the remains of Officer Jimmy Inn. It was about 11 a.m. as the motorcade carrying the Inn family arrived at the church. And as the flag-draped casket was removed from the hearse, the officers began shedding tears and saluted their fallen colleague.

www.recordnet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Society
County
San Joaquin County, CA
Local
California Society
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
Stockton, CA
Society
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Domestic Violence#City Police#County Police#School Friends#California Highway Patrol#State Police#The Stockton City Council#The U S Honor Flag#The Honor Network#Cambodian#Christian Life Center#Officer Jimmy Inn#Officer Inn#Inn Family Honors#Officer White#Officer Tim White#Chaplain Kevin White#Police Dogs#Police Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
California Crime & SafetyRecord

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
California Crime & SafetyKTVZ

Officer Inn’s father calls son a hero

STOCKTON, CA (KOVR) — The memorials for fallen Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn continue on Wednesday. A procession began at the San Joaquin County coroner’s office to deliver his casket to Casa Bonita Funeral Home in Stockton. The casket was surrounded by lines of Ofc. Inn’s sisters and brothers in blue, and his loved ones. His father, Phaly ‘Lee’ Inn watched as his son was carried inside.
California Crime & SafetyPosted by
ABC10

14-year-old dies after crashing stolen car, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 14-year-old is dead after crashing a stolen car during a police chase on Saturday, Stockton Police Department said. Officers said they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle near El Dorado and Fremont Streets at around 12:41 a.m. The driver then led officers on about a 2-minute chase before crashing into a tree at El Dorado and E. Stadium Streets.
California Crime & Safetyabc10.com

Stockton police to hold procession for Officer Jimmy Inn

STOCKTON, Calif — The Stockton Police Department is honoring its fallen brother with a process Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call on La Cresta Way. Inn, 30, was hired by the Stockton Police Department in 2015. Lance...
California Crime & SafetyPosted by
ABC10

Firefighters respond to fire at Stockton Empire Theatre

STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire broke out Friday morning at a shuttered business along Stockton's Miracle Mile. Fire crews responded to the Stockton Empire Theatre around 5 a.m. The area of the fire is located on the Miracle Mile, where many local businesses are located. It is unclear what specific businesses are impacted at this time.