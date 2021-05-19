Insurance Scammer Fakes Getting Hit, But Gets Busted on Dashcam

Carroll County Sheriff, Ken Pingrey, is warning residents of an old scam with a new angle. Reports have been coming in that area residents are receiving phone calls with numbers that appear to be of local origin. The scammer will say they need to have access to banking information or they will shut off your power. That is not a new tactic, but the scammers are getting more bold and aggressive, telling victims they need that information now or their power will be shut off in the next 30 minutes. This is an attempt to create a sense of urgency and to get the caller to forget the often-heard advice to hang up and contact the power provider directly. The power company or really any other legitimate business will not call and make such demands. Customers are generally contacted multiple times by official mail when necessary. Pingrey also reminds residents the majority of these scams originate outside of the United States. Once money is sent, there is nothing law enforcement can do to get it back. Anyone who has received such a call is also asked to report it to their local law enforcement agency.