Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, at County Line Baptist Church for Mr. Stansel Smith, age 84, of Ovett, MS who passed peacefully from this life on May 18, 2021, at Perry County Nursing Center after a long illness. Bro. Austin Bahm, spouse of granddaughter, Lauren Smith Bahm, will officiate the service with burial to follow in the Soules Chapel Cemetery in the Rainey Community. Pallbearers will be Derrek Daughdrill, Seth Hunter, Andrew Lee, Nick Shook, Phillip Wilcox and Nathan Wilcox.