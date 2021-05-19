It's more than just a salary: 3 things businesses can do to hire in a competitive market

INOC Data Centers, Albany’s premiere ISP, Colocation, Cloud and Backup services provider announces a more than $1 million dollar upgrade to its facilities. INOC Data Centers is proud to announce additional upgrades and expansion to its facilities in Albany, NY. Continuing with INOC’s think “green” mentality, INOC is installing more efficient cooling systems. These cooling systems use up to 25%-30% less energy than the previous ones all while allowing more capacity per unit. On top of that, INOC is again upgrading and expanding its already amazing network footprint. Tapping into new markets is allowing INOC to connect to more carriers, reduce costs and substantially increase their metro redundancy and capacity. These new markets allow more options for DCI (data center interconnect) and gives clients in the tri-state area expanded disaster recovery and connectivity options to one of the safest colocation markets in the country. For questions or more information, please contact Nicholas Molik at nmolik@inoc.net. About INOC Data Centers The Independent Network Operations Consortium, or INOC, was founded in December 2000 by an incredible partnership between four family owned Upstate NY telephone companies. Over the last 21 years, through partnerships and growth, INOC has steadily upgraded and expanded, now operating two enterprise data centers in the Capital District area, servicing thousands of customers/clients all over the country. Leveraging our two Albany, NY based Data Centers, redundantly ringed network through three geographically different points of presence, INOC provides Colocation, Cloud Solutions, Backup & Disaster Recovery and ISP Services to our owner companies and clients. ISP Services include direct internet access (DIA), private label ISP and backbone bandwidth to regional service providers, along with Colocation, Backup & Disaster Recovery and Cloud solutions. We also provide scalable and highly available core services like E-Mail, Web Hosting, DNS, RADIUS, DHCP and other connectivity/RAS services. INOC services a broad range of consumer markets ranging from end-users to Small, Medium and Enterprise Businesses to Healthcare organizations and Educational Institutions. We are SSAE18 SOC 2 audited and offer Business Associate Agreements (BAA) for clients with HIPAA, HITRUST and other Healthcare requirements. Through our geographically dispersed points of presence and diverse connections to multiple Tier-1 providers we ensure our clients have a secure, robust and stable internet connection. Utilizing direct peering relationships with Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple and a wide range of CDN providers, our customer's network connectivity is as fast as it is robust. While providing clients access at either location 24/7/365, our use of physical and biometric security ensures our clients assets remain secure and accessible only to approved personnel. INOC has and continues to be the Capital Region's leading service provider since 2000.