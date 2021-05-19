newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

The Cheapest Gas in the Hudson Valley Is Found Here

By Taylor
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

With gas prices going up, you have to do what you can to save at the pump. I don't know about you but I'm always mad about the price of gas. Even when it was just above $1 last spring, I'm mad about it. Why? Because no matter what the price is I have to buy it! I drive to get literally anywhere, which means I need gas. So no matter the price, I have to buy it. I got my license when gas was $4 and I REFUSE to go back to that time in my life.

wpdh.com
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Hudson Valley#Poughkeepsie#Broadway#Fuel Prices#The Cheapest Gas#Gulf Station#Gallon#Dutchess#Orange#Drive#Regular Fuel#Ulster County#Route 9w#Spring#Port Ewen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
AnimalsPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Hudson Valley Bugs are Back in Town

When spring arrived it brought warmer temperature, beautiful trees and flowers blooming and bugs. Yes the annual Hudson Valley parade of bugs has begun. Flies, mosquitos, bees and others are all out in full force. And let's not forget our friend s the ticks. They have have been waiting for us all winter.
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How to Pace Yourself for the rest of 2021 in the Hudson Valley

Is it just me or does it seem like the last few weeks have gone by super quick and left us exhausted. I don't like to think back to this time last year but in a way you can't help it. This time last year we were still planning summer. We had no idea what was out in front of us. This year we are hoping to do more and I think it is making us a bit ragged.
GovernmentPosted by
WestfairOnline

Time to sip some cider in the Hudson Valley

New York Cider Week 2021 has started and will keep the festivities going in the Hudson Valley and statewide until May 31. It is hosted by the New York Cider Association and for the first time in the Cider Week’s history, it will include events across the entire state. It will expand to a twice-yearly schedule, with one iteration in the spring and another during the fall, from Oct. 2 to 17.
LifestyleNews 12

Guide: Farmers Markets around the Hudson Valley

Looking for a place to get locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables this summer. Here is a guide to different farmers markets around the Hudson Valley. NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many markets have rules in order to follow state and local government ordinances. All markets require that both vendors and shoppers wear marks or cloth coverings that cover nose and mouth. Dates and times are subject to change. Click here to see 17 changes you can expect when visiting a market.
LifestylePosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Since When Can You Buy ‘Fireball’ at Gas Stations in the Hudson Valley?

I'm not sure if it's available in all Hudson Valley convenient stores, but recently in the one that I stop at all the time they had it on display. Now I'm not one of those people that likes to call anyone out for doing something they aren't supposed to be doing, but in this case I just want to know if I'm missing something here or not. I stopped the other day at a Hudson Valley gas station to fill up my car, (I won't mention which store I stopped at so they don't get in trouble if this is something they're not supposed to be doing), after I filled up, I was feeling a little lucky so I headed in to the store to grab a few scratch-off lottery tickets.
GovernmentPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Mall Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

Shoppers were forced to rush to the exits following reports of a bomb threat at a mall in the Hudson Valley. Someone called in a bomb threat into Dick’s Sporting Good at the Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston, according to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. For all the news that...
Esopus, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Burn Ban Ends This Weekend

As of May 14th the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (NYS DEC) burn ban will expire. This is good news for all of us who enjoy outdoor fires to remove debris on our property but it doesn't mean you can just head out to that burn pile after tomorrow (May 14, 2021)
BusinessPosted by
101.5 WPDH

‘State-Of-The-Art Supermarket’ Prepares to Open in Hudson Valley

A state-of-the-art supermarket is almost ready to open its doors to Hudson Valley shoppers bringing with it around 200 jobs. ShopRite of North Poughkeepsie is preparing to open. While no opening date has been set, officials wrote on Facebook suggesting interested people follow the supermarket's official Facebook page as they "prepare to open."
GovernmentTimes Union

How to find the best Hudson Valley town to live in

As the Hudson Valley continues to ride a record-breaking real estate wave, it seems like everyone wants to move here. The problem — besides historically tight inventory — is that they just don’t know where. “Generally what I find is people don't know the area at all,” Martin Salerno, a...
Governmentwarwickadvertiser.com

There’s a new way to experience camping in the Hudson Valley

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced this week a public-private partnership for a new tent camping service with 45 new sites at four state parks in the Hudson Valley. Tentrr’s fully outfitted campsites are available to reserve at the Sebago and Silver Mine areas of Harriman State Park in Orange and Rockland Counties; Taconic State Park and Lake Taghkanic State Park in Columbia County; and Mills-Norrie State Park in Dutchess County.
Crime & SafetyPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Love Triangle Ends With Murder In Hudson Valley

A love triangle is believed to have been the reason behind a murder in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police from Catskill arrested 40-year-old Amber C. Akins of Saugerties for second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony. On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:02 a.m., troopers responded to...
PetsPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

10 PAWSOME Hudson Valley Puppy Prom-posals

How will prom season go down this year at high schools across the Hudson Valley? Well, we're not too sure how human prom will get down, but Prom for the Pups? That's definitely happening. Pawfect Pupps Pet Care Service, out of Hopewell Junction, is hosting a prom for its clients...
Festivalhvmag.com

Spring Into the Season at Hudson Valley Craft Fairs and Festivals

Spend sunny afternoons perusing unique finds at these local antique markets, craft fairs, and open-air festivals in the Hudson Valley. You know the *raises hands* emoji? That’s our mood now that it finally feels like spring in the Hudson Valley. To celebrate the arrival of the flower power season and impending summer vibes, we’re counting down the days to each and every one of the local craft fairs and festivals in the region. After all, there’s no better way to say hello to warm weather than by heading outdoors to browse handcrafted treats from talented makers.
Restaurantshvmag.com

Where to Grab a Bite After Hiking in the Hudson Valley

Peekamoose Restaurant & Tap Room | Photo by Roy Gumpel. After spending a day on the trails, fuel up at one of these nearby restaurants for delicious pub fare and refreshing beverage options. American Glory. 342 Warren St, Hudson. 518.822.1234. What better way to cap off a visit to the...
LifestylePosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Drink Up With These 5 Unique Flights in the Hudson Valley

Beer flights are fun, but consider changing it up. With so many different craft drinks out there, it's hard to try them all. That's why I love flights. They're a perfect way to sample everything without having full sizes of drinks. And while I do love beer flights, sometimes I like to change it up. If you're looking for something unique in the Hudson Valley, check out these 5 crazy flights.
Hurley, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Retro Home Promises Unparalleled Views of the Hudson Valley

There are many things you could want in a home, but I bet you never thought of owning one that offered 360-degree views of the Hudson Valley from the top of your own fire tower. Well, put it on the wish list because we found you one in the town of Hurley. 1451 Route 28A is truly a one-of-a-kind property with its 14 plus acres, a 2-bedroom ranch home and a fire tower built in 2004.